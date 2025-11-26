Sign up
Photo 3247
Photo 3247
The house on the hill
can be seen from almost everywhere,
26th November 2025
26th Nov 25
11
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11247
photos
277
followers
165
following
889% complete
3240
3241
3242
3243
3244
3245
3246
3247
1519
3246
3240
3238
1520
3241
3239
3247
Views
31
Comments
11
11
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Tags
canettenvallei-lavender-and-wine
Elyse Klemchuk
How beautiful! I will borrow the iPad from my dad’s assisted living reception desk because I want him to see and enjoy this.
November 26th, 2025
Christina
ace
Lovely rural scene
November 26th, 2025
Brian
ace
Great POV
November 26th, 2025
Tia
ace
Lovely layers in this.
November 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice viewpoint.
November 26th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Great composition
November 26th, 2025
Babs
ace
The views from up there must be lovely
November 26th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Must be a great place to live
November 26th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Very lovely & you have captured it so well. Fav..
November 26th, 2025
katy
ace
Although it looks like it would be difficult to get to it, I imagine the views are amazing. I love this perspective for your photo.
November 26th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely layers!
November 26th, 2025
