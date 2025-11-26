Previous
The house on the hill by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3247

The house on the hill

can be seen from almost everywhere,
26th November 2025 26th Nov 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Elyse Klemchuk
How beautiful! I will borrow the iPad from my dad’s assisted living reception desk because I want him to see and enjoy this.
November 26th, 2025  
Christina ace
Lovely rural scene
November 26th, 2025  
Brian ace
Great POV
November 26th, 2025  
Tia ace
Lovely layers in this.
November 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice viewpoint.
November 26th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Great composition
November 26th, 2025  
Babs ace
The views from up there must be lovely
November 26th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Must be a great place to live
November 26th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Very lovely & you have captured it so well. Fav..
November 26th, 2025  
katy ace
Although it looks like it would be difficult to get to it, I imagine the views are amazing. I love this perspective for your photo.
November 26th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely layers!
November 26th, 2025  
