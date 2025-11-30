Previous
How could I forget to post this? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3251

How could I forget to post this?

I can tell you why, I am rather stressed atm. Apart from weekend visitors and lunch, or my knee!

I have a lot of reorganising to do, as Sotheby International are the Estate Agents who want to put our house on the market. They are coming on Wednesday to do a photoshoot and to make a movie.

We have not lived in the houses we sold before, so this is something very new to me.

Fortunenately 2 of the agents have lived here on the estate previously, and they know the value.
Diana

John ace
That is n exceptionally beautiful combination of pastel colors.
December 1st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
So lush! Where are you planning on moving to? Sometimes I imagine you heading back to Germany...
December 1st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
December 1st, 2025  
Diana ace
@casablanca We are moving to a Retirement and Lifestyle estate not far from where we live now Casablanca. It has all the amenities including a healthcare center and palliative care. We are getting older and feel we need to do it now, before it is too late.

I would love to be in Germany as my girls and grandchildren are there, but Harry refuses.

It is still being built, so we will only move at the end of next year and have plenty of time to declutter. It will be a third of the size we have now ;-)
December 1st, 2025  
