A photo of a poster by ludwigsdiana
A photo of a poster

hanging on the wall of this amazing and huge estate. Not only a famous wine estate, but they also grow all kinds of fruit and vegetable which can be ordered online, or bought on the property.

I will be posting shots taken with my new camera and long lens in this album.
Please check the link, it is quite unbelievable.

https://youtu.be/M_81qTbIos4?si=xEx8VzE2yXTq6XIn

https://wine.co.za/page/page.aspx?PAGEID=3484#:~:text=An%20inspired%20restoration%20of%20one,encouraged%20to%20enjoy%20and%20share.
Diana

Mags ace
Wow! What a beautiful place.
December 1st, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful grounds. So well manicured.
December 1st, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful poster.
December 1st, 2025  
