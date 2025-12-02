Previous
Fruit trees thriving by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3253

Fruit trees thriving

with the back of Simonsberg in the background. Taken from the road on the property of Babylonstoren.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Lis Lapthorn ace
Such an inviting scene. What a beautiful country.!
December 2nd, 2025  
Dorothy ace
I like curve of the between the mountains and the vines.
December 2nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely scenic view
December 2nd, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot and landscape.
December 2nd, 2025  
narayani ace
Stunning landscape
December 2nd, 2025  
