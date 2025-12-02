Sign up
Previous
Photo 3253
Fruit trees thriving
with the back of Simonsberg in the background. Taken from the road on the property of Babylonstoren.
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
5
0
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
babylonstoren
Lis Lapthorn
Such an inviting scene. What a beautiful country.!
December 2nd, 2025
Dorothy
I like curve of the between the mountains and the vines.
December 2nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
Such a lovely scenic view
December 2nd, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot and landscape.
December 2nd, 2025
narayani
Stunning landscape
December 2nd, 2025
