The first building one sees

as one enters the grounds. The shops are located in this building, more to that later. It is across from where the donkeys live.
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Diana

Diana
Dorothy ace
Do you have any idea how many wineries there are in your province/district? Beautiful buildings.
December 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
@illinilass the broader Stellenbosch wine region alone has 350 wineries, 395 with Franschhoek! I think we have only been to about 20 in 19 years we are living here Dorothy ;-)
December 4th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Looks such a super spot, I would love to wander in there.
December 4th, 2025  
