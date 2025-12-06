Previous
The old stable with a reed roof. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3257

The old stable with a reed roof.

I liked the simplicity and trees shading the building.
6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
892% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brian ace
Love the POV including the magnificent trees
December 6th, 2025  
Babs ace
Interesting roof and such a beautiful tree
December 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great simplicity of the building and great tree.
December 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact