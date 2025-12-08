Sign up
Photo 3259
Photo 3259
Entrance to the gardens,
restaurants and waterfeature.
When I came her on the 8th October, all the fruit trees were blossoming and it was stunning. Unfortunately the sd card was in my stolen camera.
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
babylonstoren
Wylie
ace
Oh no. How disappointing!
December 8th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Shame about losing the photos but good reason to return.
December 8th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
oh I am sorry, I missed that your camera was stolen. Beautiful looking place.
December 8th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 8th, 2025
