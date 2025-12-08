Previous
Entrance to the gardens, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3259

Entrance to the gardens,

restaurants and waterfeature.

When I came her on the 8th October, all the fruit trees were blossoming and it was stunning. Unfortunately the sd card was in my stolen camera.
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Wylie ace
Oh no. How disappointing!
December 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Shame about losing the photos but good reason to return.
December 8th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
oh I am sorry, I missed that your camera was stolen. Beautiful looking place.
December 8th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 8th, 2025  
