Photo 3262
A pathway with some running water.
On the left is a cactus garden, the right has fruit trees and vineyards are straight ahead.
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11311
photos
275
followers
163
following
893% complete
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
babylonstoren-garden
Susan Wakely
ace
Good to have the pathway gully to aid the water flow.
December 12th, 2025
