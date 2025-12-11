Previous
A pathway with some running water. by ludwigsdiana
A pathway with some running water.

On the left is a cactus garden, the right has fruit trees and vineyards are straight ahead.
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Susan Wakely ace
Good to have the pathway gully to aid the water flow.
December 12th, 2025  
