Previous
Photo 3269
The structures are up,
but I was too early for the climbers.
Thanks for all the good wishes yesterday, I really appreciated them. All went well as I had the best surgeon for knees that we have here.
I am recovering well and have very little pain, and I can carry out the daily physio routine.
Six weeks no big outings for me, but time passes so quickly and I have enough photos to post in the meanwhile ;-)
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
9
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
babylonstoren-garden
Christina
ace
Am pleased the surgery went well - keep up the physio, it's the key to a good recovery.
December 18th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
with all the frames. A lot of works got into the garden. Take care.
December 18th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Hope all heals well and quickly.
December 18th, 2025
Brian
ace
Pleased with your news. 🙏🏻best wishes for your recovery and rehab.
December 18th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Good to hear that it was uneventful.
December 18th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely!
December 18th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, I had missed that you've had an operation. Wishing you a very speedy recovery!
December 18th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I am SO glad it went well. Sending lots of love and best wishes as you recover. Beautiful shot.
December 18th, 2025
Babs
ace
Good to hear all went well. Hope you don't overdo things over the next 6 weeks
December 18th, 2025
