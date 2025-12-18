Previous
The structures are up, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3269

The structures are up,

but I was too early for the climbers.

Thanks for all the good wishes yesterday, I really appreciated them. All went well as I had the best surgeon for knees that we have here.

I am recovering well and have very little pain, and I can carry out the daily physio routine.

Six weeks no big outings for me, but time passes so quickly and I have enough photos to post in the meanwhile ;-)
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Christina ace
Am pleased the surgery went well - keep up the physio, it's the key to a good recovery.
December 18th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
with all the frames. A lot of works got into the garden. Take care.
December 18th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Hope all heals well and quickly.
December 18th, 2025  
Brian ace
Pleased with your news. 🙏🏻best wishes for your recovery and rehab.
December 18th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Good to hear that it was uneventful.
December 18th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely!
December 18th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, I had missed that you've had an operation. Wishing you a very speedy recovery!
December 18th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I am SO glad it went well. Sending lots of love and best wishes as you recover. Beautiful shot.
December 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
Good to hear all went well. Hope you don't overdo things over the next 6 weeks
December 18th, 2025  
