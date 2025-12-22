Previous
A stable turned into a hat shop. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3273

A stable turned into a hat shop.

I forgot to post on the 22nd ;-)
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Diana

Beverley ace
Super hats… I love wearing hats… even wooly ones. beautiful photo of the building in the sunshine
December 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great hats and selfie.
December 28th, 2025  
