Photo 3273
They fortunately stopped ringing!
Slave bells marked the working shifts. With the British colonial administration selling slaves from the Cape in 1807, that marked the end of their forced use for labor.
Babylonstoren itself transitioned ownership and use, with their own slave bell falling silent in the early 1800s when slavery ended in the colony.
Slavery was abolished in Brtish colonies in 1834.
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Beautiful sight and yet so poignant with its history.
December 23rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A stark reality of times gone bye.
December 23rd, 2025
