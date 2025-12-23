Previous
They fortunately stopped ringing!

Slave bells marked the working shifts. With the British colonial administration selling slaves from the Cape in 1807, that marked the end of their forced use for labor.

Babylonstoren itself transitioned ownership and use, with their own slave bell falling silent in the early 1800s when slavery ended in the colony.

Slavery was abolished in Brtish colonies in 1834.
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Beautiful sight and yet so poignant with its history.
December 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A stark reality of times gone bye.
December 23rd, 2025  
