Merry Christmas everyone! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3274

Merry Christmas everyone!

The only festive looking tree I have to post, as we do not have one this year. It is only one week since my op, and I am not allowed or able to do much.

Wishing you all a wonderful and blessed time with your loved ones and families.
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Diana

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
This is so beautiful. Hope you are recovering well, dear one. Sending much love your way this Christmas.
December 24th, 2025  
