Previous
Photo 3274
Merry Christmas everyone!
The only festive looking tree I have to post, as we do not have one this year. It is only one week since my op, and I am not allowed or able to do much.
Wishing you all a wonderful and blessed time with your loved ones and families.
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
babylonstoren
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
This is so beautiful. Hope you are recovering well, dear one. Sending much love your way this Christmas.
December 24th, 2025
