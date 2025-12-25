Previous
Entrance to the garden and vineyard by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3275

Entrance to the garden and vineyard

With Yesrdays Tree in the center.
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
897% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Spectacular backdrop
December 25th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Such stunning mountains. Merry Christmas!
December 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact