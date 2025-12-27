Previous
A gate to the vineyard by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3277

A gate to the vineyard

with the Klein Drakenstein mountain range in the background.

Just behind the gate, it slopes down to a beautiful clivia garden all along a little river. A young woman is pushing a pram and obviously seeking some shade there.
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Diana

