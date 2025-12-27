Sign up
Photo 3277
A gate to the vineyard
with the Klein Drakenstein mountain range in the background.
Just behind the gate, it slopes down to a beautiful clivia garden all along a little river. A young woman is pushing a pram and obviously seeking some shade there.
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
babylonstoren
