A shady spot to rest by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3279

A shady spot to rest

under the vines in the garden.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Diana

JackieR ace
What a serene place
December 28th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very relaxing…sitting in nature is wonderful
December 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely place to sit and relax.
December 28th, 2025  
