Discuss
Previous
Photo 3282
Parking bays with a view,
for hundreds of cars, all covered with vines to provide some shade.
That was the excursion to test my new camera and lenses. I hope it was not too boring, but I wanted these shots in my album.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
babylonstoren
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice idea that the vines provide the shade.
December 31st, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
I saw recently - hundreds of parking places with shades - and on the top of the roofs, so many solar panels! This place has been beautifully weeded!
December 31st, 2025
