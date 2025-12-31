Previous
Parking bays with a view, by ludwigsdiana
Parking bays with a view,

for hundreds of cars, all covered with vines to provide some shade.

That was the excursion to test my new camera and lenses. I hope it was not too boring, but I wanted these shots in my album.
31st December 2025

Diana

@ludwigsdiana

Susan Wakely ace
Nice idea that the vines provide the shade.
December 31st, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
I saw recently - hundreds of parking places with shades - and on the top of the roofs, so many solar panels! This place has been beautifully weeded!
December 31st, 2025  
