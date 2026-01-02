Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3284
A delightful patio
with the beautiful jacaranda and a carpet of petals. I have not seen it in bloom on previous visits.
I popped in here after I visited exotic animals, as it is on the way.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
11393
photos
270
followers
163
following
899% complete
View this month »
3277
3278
3279
3280
3281
3282
3283
3284
Latest from all albums
3274
1556
3282
3283
3275
3277
3284
3276
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
remhoogte-wine-estate
*lynn
ace
Oh my, that tree is so beautiful!
January 2nd, 2026
Denise Wood
Jacarandas are so beautiful :)
January 2nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close