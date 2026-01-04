Previous
A different perspective by ludwigsdiana
A different perspective

as I went up the steps to the venue.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Diana

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh I like how we get the entire tree in this one
January 4th, 2026  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is beautiful! I like the color of the tree!
January 4th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the jacaranda.
January 4th, 2026  
