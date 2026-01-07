Previous
View to the right from the patio by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3289

View to the right from the patio

at the wine tasting area The jacarandas have lost most of the petals, and the hydrangeas are just starting.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
901% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact