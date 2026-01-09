Previous
Back to the patio by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3291

Back to the patio

and the lovely jacaranda.
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
901% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Such a pretty tree.
January 9th, 2026  
Liz Gooster ace
Such a restful scene
January 9th, 2026  
Brian ace
Beautiful
January 9th, 2026  
Annie D ace
lovely purples :)
January 9th, 2026  
Peter ace
Simply gorgeous colours and perspective Diana, I just love to see Jacaranda trees in full bloom, Fav:)
January 9th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
January 9th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact