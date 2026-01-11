Previous
A side view of the wine tasting patio, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3293

A side view of the wine tasting patio,

with one of the jacaradas almost flowerless.
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
902% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Klassen ace
Still so beautiful.
January 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact