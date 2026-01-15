Previous
A look at the vines by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3297

A look at the vines

which seem to be doing well although it is very dry here. We have not had rain since many months.
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
903% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful place to walk through… on a perfect sunny day.
January 15th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact