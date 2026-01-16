Sign up
A promising sight
as the grapes ripen. This was taken in early December and will be harvested by the end of next month.
The vineyards mostly have irrigation, so the drought would not affect them. The bad fires that are raging here at the moment certainly will.
16th January 2026
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues.
Annie D
ace
I am enjoying some vineyard produce at this very moment hahaha
January 16th, 2026
