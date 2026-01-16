Previous
A promising sight by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3298

A promising sight

as the grapes ripen. This was taken in early December and will be harvested by the end of next month.

The vineyards mostly have irrigation, so the drought would not affect them. The bad fires that are raging here at the moment certainly will.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues.
Annie D ace
I am enjoying some vineyard produce at this very moment hahaha
January 16th, 2026  
