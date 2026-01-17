Sign up
Photo 3299
On the way out
after spending a lovely time at this beautiful winery. Unfortunately the aggies had only just started budding.
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Tags
remhoogte
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice leading line of the road.
January 17th, 2026
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Very alluring. Great POV.
January 17th, 2026
Dianne
ace
Lovely tree lined driveway.
January 17th, 2026
