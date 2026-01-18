Previous
Not my photos! Gutten down by fire by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3300

Not my photos! Gutten down by fire

one of the most beautiful wine estates in Franschhoek, Chamonix. It happened in the early hours of the morning.

8 other wine estates were also hit hard, but fortunately no lives lost.

We are in a drought, with very high temperatures and extreme windy conditions. The firefighters are under so much pressure atm.

A sad time of the year for many., as some of them lose their lives too.
18th January 2026

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Joan Robillard ace
So devasting
January 18th, 2026  
Elisa Smith ace
Terrible, thankfully no lives lost.
January 18th, 2026  
Brian ace
Oh no! 🙏🏻no fire
January 18th, 2026  
Peter ace
Just an awful sight Diana, only saving grace no one was injured, must be devastating to all involved:)
January 18th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oh my goodness, fires are always so shocking. I remember standing helpless in the street with my neighbours as they watched the fire brigade tackling the blaze in their own home. Devastating. Glad no one was injured but what a loss.
January 18th, 2026  
