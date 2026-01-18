Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3300
Not my photos! Gutten down by fire
one of the most beautiful wine estates in Franschhoek, Chamonix. It happened in the early hours of the morning.
8 other wine estates were also hit hard, but fortunately no lives lost.
We are in a drought, with very high temperatures and extreme windy conditions. The firefighters are under so much pressure atm.
A sad time of the year for many., as some of them lose their lives too.
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
11459
photos
271
followers
163
following
904% complete
View this month »
3293
3294
3295
3296
3297
3298
3299
3300
Latest from all albums
1572
1573
3299
3293
3291
3300
3294
3292
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire-chamonix
Joan Robillard
ace
So devasting
January 18th, 2026
Elisa Smith
ace
Terrible, thankfully no lives lost.
January 18th, 2026
Brian
ace
Oh no! 🙏🏻no fire
January 18th, 2026
Peter
ace
Just an awful sight Diana, only saving grace no one was injured, must be devastating to all involved:)
January 18th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oh my goodness, fires are always so shocking. I remember standing helpless in the street with my neighbours as they watched the fire brigade tackling the blaze in their own home. Devastating. Glad no one was injured but what a loss.
January 18th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close