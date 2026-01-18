Not my photos! Gutten down by fire

one of the most beautiful wine estates in Franschhoek, Chamonix. It happened in the early hours of the morning.



8 other wine estates were also hit hard, but fortunately no lives lost.



We are in a drought, with very high temperatures and extreme windy conditions. The firefighters are under so much pressure atm.



A sad time of the year for many., as some of them lose their lives too.