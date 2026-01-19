Sign up
Photo 3301
Nuy wines have moved
and is one of our favourite trips now. They used to be down the road in a typical old style winery with only tastings.
Now that they have rebuilt, they have a fabulous restaurant with wonderful views over the Hex river valley.
It is part of the larger Worcester Winelands, and a good hours drive from us if there are no roadworks.
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
nuy-wines
narayani
ace
Looks flash
January 19th, 2026
