Nuy wines have moved
Nuy wines have moved

and is one of our favourite trips now. They used to be down the road in a typical old style winery with only tastings.

Now that they have rebuilt, they have a fabulous restaurant with wonderful views over the Hex river valley.

It is part of the larger Worcester Winelands, and a good hours drive from us if there are no roadworks.
Diana

narayani ace
Looks flash
January 19th, 2026  
