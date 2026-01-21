Sign up
Previous
Photo 3303
The Langeberg mountain range
with its impressive peaks, which are often covered with snow in winter.
A wonderful backdrop for the flat farmlands and wine estates.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
11471
photos
271
followers
163
following
904% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nuy-wines
Wylie
ace
they are very photogenic
January 21st, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Great landscape.
January 21st, 2026
