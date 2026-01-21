Previous
The Langeberg mountain range by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3303

The Langeberg mountain range

with its impressive peaks, which are often covered with snow in winter.

A wonderful backdrop for the flat farmlands and wine estates.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
904% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
they are very photogenic
January 21st, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Great landscape.
January 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact