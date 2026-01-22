Previous
The front counter by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3304

The front counter

and part of the shop where they sell their own jams and preserves.

The counter was made of beautiful slate tiles, but my photo did them no justice.

This was taken early December and they ad a Christmas tree up at the entrance.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

Babs ace
I love the slate counter. The different colours of slate make a beautiful pattern
January 22nd, 2026  
