Previous
Photo 3304
The front counter
and part of the shop where they sell their own jams and preserves.
The counter was made of beautiful slate tiles, but my photo did them no justice.
This was taken early December and they ad a Christmas tree up at the entrance.
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
11475
photos
271
followers
163
following
905% complete
3297
3298
3299
3300
3301
3302
3303
3304
3296
3297
3295
3303
1577
3304
3298
3296
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
nuy-wines
Babs
ace
I love the slate counter. The different colours of slate make a beautiful pattern
January 22nd, 2026
