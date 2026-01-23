Sign up
Photo 3305
Prize winners
and a bit of family tradition in the showcase on the way out. I could not avoid the selfie.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
11479
photos
270
followers
163
following
905% complete
Tags
nuy-wines
Susan Wakely
Great reflections and selfie.
January 23rd, 2026
Liz Gooster
Love it - the family portrait and your reflected selfie add extra layers of interest
January 23rd, 2026
