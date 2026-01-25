Previous
Goodbye Nuy by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3307

Goodbye Nuy

The road leading from the parking lot straight onto the main road.
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful capture and scenery. I like the road meandering along In between the agricultural land.
January 25th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such lovely leading lines as you follow the road through this wonderful land
January 25th, 2026  
Brian ace
Beautiful scenery
January 25th, 2026  
