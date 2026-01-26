Previous
A drive up to Ernie Els winery by ludwigsdiana
A drive up to Ernie Els winery

and restaurant. I still have a few shots left over from our last trip. It is the patch in the middle of the vineyards.
Diana

Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous scene
January 26th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely vineyard.
January 26th, 2026  
Brian ace
So beautiful 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
January 26th, 2026  
