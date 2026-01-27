Previous
The long passage by ludwigsdiana
The long passage

leading into the garden and water feature, with some massive boulders.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Down the rabbit hole - to encounter a lovely view !
January 27th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Striking walkway… knowing a treat is waiting… very lovely
January 27th, 2026  
narayani ace
Great design
January 27th, 2026  
