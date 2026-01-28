Previous
Going up to the parking lot. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3310

Going up to the parking lot.

One passes this lovely pond, lined with huge boulders, with water iris and koi.

The steps going up are on the right.
28th January 2026

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Jennifer Eurell
That is a lovely path to go along.
January 28th, 2026  
Beverley
A beautiful fresh walk…pretty Iris
January 28th, 2026  
Dianne
A gorgeous setting.
January 28th, 2026  
Susan Wakely
It look so nice.
January 28th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman
What a beautifully designed path.
January 28th, 2026  
