My first moon shot by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3313

My first moon shot

which was handheld with the RF100-400mm lens.

I was able to lean against the pergola and felt very comfortble. Most shots were not this good, as I was playing around with the settings ;-)
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Michelle
Amazing capture
January 31st, 2026  
Tia ace
Amazing moon shot
January 31st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Well done!
January 31st, 2026  
Beverley ace
Your first & fabulous Moon Shot… I love it
January 31st, 2026  
Valerie Chesney ace
This capture is wonderful!
January 31st, 2026  
Dorothy ace
You must have a very steady hand! Amazing Diana.
Looks like you have the hang of your new camera. 😊
January 31st, 2026  
Kartia ace
This looks so detailed, well done, that pergola must be very relaxing to get such a steady shot :)
January 31st, 2026  
Wylie ace
Your first half-moon!! Ha ha great result
January 31st, 2026  
Babs ace
Well done what a great shot fav
January 31st, 2026  
