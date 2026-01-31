Sign up
Previous
Photo 3313
My first moon shot
which was handheld with the RF100-400mm lens.
I was able to lean against the pergola and felt very comfortble. Most shots were not this good, as I was playing around with the settings ;-)
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
9
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Michelle
Amazing capture
January 31st, 2026
Tia
ace
Amazing moon shot
January 31st, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Well done!
January 31st, 2026
Beverley
ace
Your first & fabulous Moon Shot… I love it
January 31st, 2026
Valerie Chesney
ace
This capture is wonderful!
January 31st, 2026
Dorothy
ace
You must have a very steady hand! Amazing Diana.
Looks like you have the hang of your new camera. 😊
January 31st, 2026
Kartia
ace
This looks so detailed, well done, that pergola must be very relaxing to get such a steady shot :)
January 31st, 2026
Wylie
ace
Your first half-moon!! Ha ha great result
January 31st, 2026
Babs
ace
Well done what a great shot fav
January 31st, 2026
