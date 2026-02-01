Previous
On the way to our favourite lunch venue. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3314

On the way to our favourite lunch venue.

The heat and drought have made their gorgeous hydrangeas suffer rather badly.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely pathway, nonetheless!
February 1st, 2026  
