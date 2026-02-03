Previous
The main restaurant by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3316

The main restaurant

at the end of the path. It is only open at night for fine dining. It is also one of the most expensive ones here.

We stick with the winemaker's lunch on the right.
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Brian ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
February 3rd, 2026  
katy ace
Beautifully colorful path leading to the dining room! Great to see people enjoying their lunch
February 3rd, 2026  
Dione Giorgio
What a lovely path without all those flowers on each side. No wonder it is expensive to dine there.
February 3rd, 2026  
