Photo 3316
The main restaurant
at the end of the path. It is only open at night for fine dining. It is also one of the most expensive ones here.
We stick with the winemaker's lunch on the right.
3rd February 2026
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues.
Tags
rust-en-vrede
Brian
ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
February 3rd, 2026
katy
ace
Beautifully colorful path leading to the dining room! Great to see people enjoying their lunch
February 3rd, 2026
Dione Giorgio
What a lovely path without all those flowers on each side. No wonder it is expensive to dine there.
February 3rd, 2026
