A gorgeous display by ludwigsdiana
A gorgeous display

of their beautiful hydrangeas at the entrance.

This is the only restaurant that does not take bookings. If you are not there by 12 midday, the chances of getting a table outside are slim.

During the summer months, it is always very busy as many overseas regulars love it here.
Diana

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that's the best bowl of them I've ever seen
February 5th, 2026  
