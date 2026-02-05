Sign up
Previous
Photo 3318
A gorgeous display
of their beautiful hydrangeas at the entrance.
This is the only restaurant that does not take bookings. If you are not there by 12 midday, the chances of getting a table outside are slim.
During the summer months, it is always very busy as many overseas regulars love it here.
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Tags
rust-en-vrede
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that's the best bowl of them I've ever seen
February 5th, 2026
