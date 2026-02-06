Previous
Part of one of the patios by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3319

Part of one of the patios

as seen from the main entrance. Behind this one, is an upper level under the old oak trees.

On the left one can barely see part of a piano. On weekends, someone is mostly playing some wonderful soft and moody tunes and light classics.
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Susan Wakely ace
Looks to be a popular place.
February 6th, 2026  
Babs ace
Must have good food because it looks very popular
February 6th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture… happy feelings
February 6th, 2026  
