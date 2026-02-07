Previous
The entrance on the right by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3320

The entrance on the right

and the exit onto the patio on the left. The grey-haired guy sitting alone is Harry, waiting for me to stop taking photos.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
909% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact