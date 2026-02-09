Sign up
Previous
Photo 3322
Their flagship wine
and one of the few red wines I drink. This was taken previously when we went there to eat a steak.
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
4
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
11547
photos
268
followers
161
following
Tags
rust-en-vrede
Elisa Smith
ace
Yum.
February 9th, 2026
Suzanne
ace
Great photo. And the wine looks tantalising as well!
February 9th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Great photo to use to advertise the wine.
February 9th, 2026
Carole G
ace
I like a good Syrah
February 9th, 2026
