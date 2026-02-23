Previous
The last ones, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3336

The last ones,

I promise! They are just too beautiful to ignore. I also like the different sizes of wine bottles which one can buy.
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
913% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
beautiful :)
February 23rd, 2026  
Wylie ace
They are impressive!
February 23rd, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Beautifully captured
February 23rd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful colors
February 23rd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous !
February 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact