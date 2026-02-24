Sign up
Previous
Photo 3337
The only reason I am posting this shot,
is the guy sitting behind us ;-) We ordered the only two options that are available for the winemaker's lunch. Either steak, salad and chips, or Norwegian salmon, salad and chips.
I gave the waitress my camera to take a farewell shot of us. Katja left to go back to Germany after lunch. I was already feeling sad.
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Tags
rust-en-vrede
Chrissie
ace
Haha 🤦♂️
February 24th, 2026
