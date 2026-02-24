Previous
The only reason I am posting this shot, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3337

The only reason I am posting this shot,

is the guy sitting behind us ;-) We ordered the only two options that are available for the winemaker's lunch. Either steak, salad and chips, or Norwegian salmon, salad and chips.

I gave the waitress my camera to take a farewell shot of us. Katja left to go back to Germany after lunch. I was already feeling sad.
Diana

Chrissie
Haha 🤦‍♂️
February 24th, 2026  
