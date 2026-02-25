Previous
A sneaky shot by ludwigsdiana
A sneaky shot

of Katja and her dad. She bought a case of delicious R+V Shiraz as a goodbye gift.
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Maggiemae ace
So much beautiful greenery! And a clean pathway which I imagine is swept every day! Nice shot - Katja will remember the good times!
February 25th, 2026  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Lovely candid shot - I hope he enjoys the wine.
February 25th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Love this shot!
February 25th, 2026  
Annie D ace
Beautiful image
February 25th, 2026  
