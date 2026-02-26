Previous
These grapes, by ludwigsdiana
These grapes,

make some of the best red wines SA has to offer. In fact they are being harvestd atm.
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Diana

Susan Wakely ace
Looking good.
February 26th, 2026  
Babs ace
Ready for picking
February 26th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Pre wine
February 26th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Best on black
February 26th, 2026  
