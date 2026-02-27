Sign up
Photo 3340
This is how they grow
The bunches only hang at the bottom of the vines, protected from the sun by the foliage. All in beautiful, neat rows.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues.
Tags
rust-en-vrede
