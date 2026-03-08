Sign up
Photo 3349
Submerge
Probably one of the most popular sculptures seen in various positions.
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
4
0
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Tags
lourensford-garden
Zilli~
Breathtakingly beautiful
March 8th, 2026
Tia
Beautiful sculptures. I like the symmetrical composition
March 8th, 2026
Kate
Contemplating its reflection?
March 8th, 2026
Mags
Nice perspective.
March 8th, 2026
