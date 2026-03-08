Previous
Submerge by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3349

Submerge

Probably one of the most popular sculptures seen in various positions.
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Zilli~ ace
Breathtakingly beautiful
March 8th, 2026  
Tia ace
Beautiful sculptures. I like the symmetrical composition
March 8th, 2026  
Kate ace
Contemplating its reflection?
March 8th, 2026  
Mags ace
Nice perspective.
March 8th, 2026  
