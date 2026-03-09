Sign up
Previous
Photo 3350
The face in front of a window,
of one of the restaurants on Lourensford. One of the many from the "faces" series by Anton Smit.
I loved this scene with the blue flowers in the background, Echium candicans also known as "Pride of Madeira".
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
11660
photos
265
followers
160
following
Tags
lourensford-garden-restaurant
Zilli~
ace
Nice one
March 9th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Definitely catches your attention.
March 9th, 2026
