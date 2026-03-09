Previous
The face in front of a window, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3350

The face in front of a window,

of one of the restaurants on Lourensford. One of the many from the "faces" series by Anton Smit.

I loved this scene with the blue flowers in the background, Echium candicans also known as "Pride of Madeira".
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Zilli~ ace
Nice one
March 9th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Definitely catches your attention.
March 9th, 2026  
