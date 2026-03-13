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Previous
Photo 3354
Modern revival
of one of the old buildings going backto 1709. The slave bell is all that remained of the past.
The estate was bought in 1998 and transformed into a modern wine and lifestyle destination.
Wedgewood opened their Emporium in 2019. It has the cutest decor inside, but I took no photos as there were quite a few people shopping.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Diana
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@ludwigsdiana
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lourensford-shop
mittens (Marilyn)
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Lovely looking building.
March 13th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Very nice
March 13th, 2026
Frances Tackaberry
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Beautifully maintained!
March 13th, 2026
Paula Fontanini
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Beautiful composition of this shop! It looks very upscale and tastefully done. Amazing it has been around so long and looks so good!
March 13th, 2026
Paul J
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A nice looking shop.
March 13th, 2026
gloria jones
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Looks so inviting
March 13th, 2026
Lis Lapthorn
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What a beautiful building with its iconic slave bell.
March 13th, 2026
Chris Cook
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Is this a refurbished old building or a complete rebuild? The slave bell is a haunting reminder of the past.
March 13th, 2026
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