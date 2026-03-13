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Modern revival by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3354

Modern revival

of one of the old buildings going backto 1709. The slave bell is all that remained of the past.

The estate was bought in 1998 and transformed into a modern wine and lifestyle destination.

Wedgewood opened their Emporium in 2019. It has the cutest decor inside, but I took no photos as there were quite a few people shopping.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Diana

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@ludwigsdiana
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely looking building.
March 13th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
March 13th, 2026  
Frances Tackaberry ace
Beautifully maintained!
March 13th, 2026  
Paula Fontanini ace
Beautiful composition of this shop! It looks very upscale and tastefully done. Amazing it has been around so long and looks so good!
March 13th, 2026  
Paul J ace
A nice looking shop.
March 13th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Looks so inviting
March 13th, 2026  
Lis Lapthorn ace
What a beautiful building with its iconic slave bell.
March 13th, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
Is this a refurbished old building or a complete rebuild? The slave bell is a haunting reminder of the past.
March 13th, 2026  
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