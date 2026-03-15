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They also have comfortable seating, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3356

They also have comfortable seating,

as many of us would not be able to get down, nor up from the ground seats.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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