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Previous
Photo 3358
I could not believe it,
there is really something for everyone at Lourensford wine estate.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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lourensford-shops
Mags
ace
Ooo! I'd love to go through those rugs!
March 17th, 2026
Lin
ace
What a lovely shop - a great find!
March 17th, 2026
Chris Cook
ace
That’s a new one on me. Who goes to a winery to buy Persian rugs? Btw Diana, my daughter and her family are currently traveling in Africa. They have been in Cape Town for several days and visited a winery called Constantia. Do you know of it?
March 17th, 2026
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